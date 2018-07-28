Red Sox Hoping Rick Porcello Delivers Repeat Performance Vs. Twins

Mookie Betts sent the Fenway Park crowd home happy Friday night when he blasted a walk-off home run in the 10th inning to give the Boston Red Sox a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins.

The win evened the four-game series at one win apiece, and now the Red Sox hope that right-hander Rick Porcello can dominate the Twins for a second time this season when he faces them Saturday at Fenway.

Porcello tossed seven shutout innings against the Twins in a 9-2 Red Sox win at Target Field on June 21.

To hear NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Jerry Remy discuss Porcello’s start, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports