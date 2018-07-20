Red Sox Injury Update: Drew Pomeranz, Steven Wright, Rafael Devers

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

After spending over a month on the disabled list, Drew Pomeranz will make his return to the mound Tuesday night.

The Red Sox starting pitcher, who was placed on the 10-day DL with bicep tendinitis June 5, will pitch for Boston when it takes on the Baltimore Orioles, Sox skipper Alex Cora said before Friday’s game, per NESN’s Guerin Austin.

The southpaw has struggled this season, going 1-3 with a 6.81 ERA over eight starts. But after an encouraging start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning, he will make his return to the big leagues.

Cora also provided an update on knuckleballer Steven Wright and third baseman Rafael Devers. Wright was placed on the disabled list in June with knee inflammation while Devers was dealing with an injured shoulder.

Unfortunately for Wright, his news wasn’t as positive as his teammates’.

Though it’s unsure how Pomeranz’s outing will go Tuesday, it’s a positive thing getting one of the pitchers back into the Red Sox’s rotation, as well as Devers, who was batting .241 with 14 home runs before his injury.