Red Sox Look To Capitalize On Struggling Royals In Final Leg Of Road Trip

A lot can change in three years.

The Kansas City Royals were on top of the baseball world in 2015, claiming the second World Series championship in franchise history. The 2018 campaign, however, hasn’t been nearly as kind to the Royals.

Prior to the Boston Red Sox’s series opener with Kansas City on Friday, NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Jerry Remy took a look at the Royals’ brutal season by the numbers. To see just how tough it’s been for KC, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

