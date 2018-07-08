Red Sox Look To Finish Stellar Road Trip On High Note Against Royals

The Boston Red Sox’s current road trip didn’t begin on a high note. It’s been nearly perfect since, though.

Boston began its nine-game trek by losing two of three to the rival New York Yankees in the Bronx. But the Red Sox responded by sweeping the Washington Nationals, and have won the first two games of their three-game set with the Kansas City Royals. And with a win Sunday, Boston can finish the trip with a fine 7-2 record.

To see how the Red Sox have turned the trip around, watch Steve Lyons and Tim Wakefield crunch the numbers in the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports Images