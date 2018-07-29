Red Sox Notes: Nathan Eovaldi Impresses Vs. Twins In Boston Debut

Photo via Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Nathan Eovaldi’s Boston Red Sox tenure is off to a smashing start.

Thanks to an impressive debut from the 28-year-old, Gold Glove-like defense from Jackie Bradley Jr. and three RBIs from J.D. Martinez, the Red Sox were able to get their 74th win of the season — and their third straight victory — in a 3-0 shutout of the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Eovaldi tossed seven scoreless innings, giving up four hits and striking out five while not allowing a runner to get past second base. His outing was impressive on many levels — particularly because the last time the right-hander faced the Twins on July 13 while he was with the Tampa Bay Rays, it didn’t go nearly as well.

“His last outing against them, I think it was a bad one, eight runs, two innings he left a lot of pitches down the middle,” Sox manager Alex Cora said after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Not tonight, not today. He was very efficient.”

When asked how the team prepared Eovaldi for his debut with the Red Sox between Wednesday, when they acquired him, and Sunday, Cora said he and his staff handled it like he’s donned a Boston uniform for more than just the last few days.

“We treat it like he’s been here for a while,” Cora said. “He’s been good, really good throughout the season. I think him and Sandy (Leon), they clicked today. Loved the fact that there were quick outs. It was fun to watch … What a great way to start his career with the Red Sox.”

If the rotation stays the way it currently is, Eovaldi’s likely next start will be against the New York Yankees.

Here are some other notes from Sunday’s Red Sox-Twins game:

— Jackie Bradley Jr. defied the laws of physics in the third when Twins catcher Bobby Wilson ripped what looked like was going to be an extra-base hit, but the 25-year-old proved why he’s one of the defensive outfielders in Major League Baseball, making an insane grab to steal a hit.

“We feel that he’s the best defensive center fielder in the big leagues,” Cora said after the game. “To see him play this way — throwing people out, the jumps — you see the joy now. You see him smiling on the field. He’s doing outstanding. He’s amazing.”

— Although Eovaldi was at just 82 pitches through seven innings, Cora elected to go to the bullpen. After the game, the Sox skipper explained the logic behind his quick hook.

“He hasn’t pitched in a while (and) we felt good about the bullpen where we were with Barnsy (Matt Barnes) and Craig (Kimbrel),” Cora said.

— Although the bullpen has struggled lately, both Barnes and Kimbrel combined to throw two shutout innings with three strikeouts.

— With his three RBIs Sunday, J.D. Martinez now leads Major League Baseball with 89.

— Blake Swihart made his first career start at third base, and he looked natural at the hot corner, even starting a 5-4-3 double play in the fourth.