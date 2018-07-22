Red Sox Offense Struggles Through Previous Two Games Vs. Tigers

The Boston Red Sox have scored just one run over their last two games against the Detroit Tigers.

The team edged out Detroit Friday in a slim, 1-0 victory, but the bats fell silent in Saturday’s shutout loss at Comerica Park. Through 18 innings, the Sox have stranded 18 runners and are batting just .209.

NESN’s Adam Pellerin, Jim Rice and Lenny DiNardo discuss why it’s not time to panic over Boston’s offensive struggles heading into Sunday’s finale against the Tigers.

To hear their breakdown, as well as comments from Sox manager Alex Cora, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images