Red Sox Offense Sure To Bounce Back After Slow Start To Second Half

It has been a quiet go of it for the Boston Red Sox offense after the All-Star break.

Though Boston has gone 1-1 in their two games in Detroit against the Tigers, they scored just one run Friday and were held scoreless Saturday. The Sox offense has been stellar at plenty of points this season, so though they’ve been fairly stagnant the past few games, there’s no reason to be sounding any alarms.

After the game, NESN Red Sox analyst Jerry Remy expressed little concern over the Sox’s brief offensive dry spell. To hear what he and Dave O’Brien had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.