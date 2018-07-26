Red Sox-Orioles Game At Camden Yards Postponed Due To Inclement Weather

Photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will have to play their rubber match at a later date.

After making it into the top of the second inning of the series finale of a three-game set, Wednesday’s game at Camden Yard was postponed due to inclement weather. The Red Sox led 5-0, but because of the game ending before the fifth it will be started fresh when they do make the game up.

No makeup date has been announced yet, but the Orioles indicated one will be selected shortly. The two sides will meet again in Baltimore for a weekend series August 10-12, and in Boston from Sept. 24-26.

The first two games also had rain delays, with Monday’s contest contending with a pair of stoppages, but both games ultimately were completed.