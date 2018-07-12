Red Sox Place Rafael Devers On Disabled List, Recall Tzu-Wei Lin From Triple-A

Photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox placed third baseman Rafael Devers on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, retroactive to July 11. The reason for Devers’ trip to the DL is inflammation in his left shoulder.

Tzu-Wei Lin was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and added to the 25-man roster.

Devers is hitting .241 with 14 home runs and 48 RBI this season. The 20-year-old did not play in Boston’s win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night.

Lin has hit .308 with five home runs in 46 games for the Pawtucket Red Sox this season. He’s hit .162 in 16 games at the major league level in 2018.

The Red Sox begin a four-game series against American League East rivals the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night at Fenway Park.