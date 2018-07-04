Red Sox Players, Staff Wear Wild USA-Themed Getups After Win Over Nationals

Photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox are flying in style.

Maybe not the most fashionable style, but certainly the most patriotic.

Boston completed a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals in the nation’s capital Wednesday afternoon and immediately set out to their next stop, Kansas City.

But with the trip coinciding with Independence Day, Red Sox players and staff alike decided to spice up the flight by wearing the most vivacious American garb they could get their hands on.

Take a look:

Festive.

There’s obviously a lot to unpack here, and there’s no clear-cut winner of wildest ensemble. Is it a shirtless Chris Sale with USA suspenders, or Brock Holt in an American flag romper? Joe Kelly makes a compelling case with a red suit with no shirt under it, as does Mitch Moreland, who wore a full navy suit with stars on it on a 100-degree day.

Whichever one was your personal favorite, it’s pretty easy to get lost analyzing everything that’s taking place in this photo.