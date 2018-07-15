Red Sox Remain Locked In At Plate During Saturday’s 10-Inning Victory

Xander Bogaerts got it done for Boston in a big way Saturday afternoon.

The Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays in thrilling fashion when Bogaerts hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning to seal the 6-2 win at Fenway Park.

The grand slam marked the third of the campaign for the shortstop, and the team’s ninth, just two shy from the team record that was set in 2005.

So what has the Sox so locked in?

NESN’s Tom Caron and Steve Lyons break it down in the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.