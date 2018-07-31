Red Sox Turn To Drew Pomeranz For Tuesday’s Series Finale Vs. Phillies

Fresh off a thrilling 13-inning win Monday night at Fenway Park, the Boston Red Sox will look to complete a two-game series sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

Boston will give the ball to Drew Pomeranz, who is set to make his second start since returning from the disabled list July 24. The southpaw will be countered by 2015 National League Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta.

