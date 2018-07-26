Red Sox’s Twitter Has Hilarious Response To Postponement Vs. Orioles

Photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images

If you haven’t already heard, the Red Sox game against the Orioles on Wednesday was postponed.

Boston and Baltimore met at Camden Yards for the series finale of their three-game set, and before the conclusion of the top half of the second inning the game was put into a delay due to rain.

At the time the Red Sox were leading 5-0 thanks to home runs from Andrew Benintendi, J.D. Martinez and Mookie Betts. But because the game was called off prior to the conclusion of the fifth inning, everything will be wiped clean and the makeup contest will start from scratch.

As such, it’s like the three home runs didn’t even happen.

Because of that, the Red Sox’s Twitter account had a hilarious response to the home runs (kind of) no longer being considered home runs by Major League Baseball.

RIP Tonight’s Dingers

7/25/18-7/25/18 It’s like they never even happened. pic.twitter.com/gwtRxdegfr — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) July 26, 2018

Indeed, pour one out for the homers.

The Red Sox (the team, not the social media account) weren’t exactly amused by the postponement, however.