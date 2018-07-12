Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: David Price, Steve Pearce Start In Series Opener

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox look to extend their win streak to 10 on Thursday night when they open up a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Boston has had great success against its American League East division rival this season. The Sox are 7-2 against the Jays in 2018, including a three-game sweep in late May.

Manager Alex Cora will trot out a slightly different lineup than usual Thursday. With Rafael Devers residing on the 10-day disabled list, Eduardo Nunez will man third base and bat seventh, while Brock Holt will bat one spot ahead and play second. And after sitting the last two games, Steve Pearce returns to the starting nine to play first base as Mitch Moreland gets some rest.

As for the pitching matchup, David Price and J.A. Happ will square off in a battle of left-handers with near-identical stat lines. Additionally, both southpaws will be looking to bounce back after struggling in their last outings. Price allowed six runs over 4 2/3 innings against the lowly Kansas City Royals, while Happ was shelled for six runs over just 2 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees.

Here are the full lineups for Thursday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

RED SOX (65-29)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Steve Pearce, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Brock Holt, 2B

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

David Price, LHP (9-6, 4.44 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (42-49)

Randal Grichuk, RF

Lourdes Gurriel, SS

Justin Smoak, 1B

Teoscar Hernandez, LF

Kendrys Morales, DH

Russell Martin, C

Kevin Pillar, CF

Devon Travis, 2B

Aledmys Diaz, 3B

J.A. Happ, LHP (10-5, 4.44 ERA)