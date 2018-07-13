Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Mitch Moreland, Sam Travis Start At Fenway Park

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox are nearly untouchable right now.

Boston extended its current winning streak to 10 games Thursday with a 6-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. The two clubs will battle once again Friday night in Game 2 of the four-game series with the Sox sending right-hander Rick Porcello to the hill against Jays left hander Ryan Borucki.

The Red Sox placed outfielder Andrew Benintendi on the bereavement list early Friday and recalled Sam Travis to take his spot on the active roster. With Steve Pearce exiting Thursday’s game after taking a fastball off the shin, Travis will get the start at designated hitter and hit seventh. Benintendi’s absence also causes Brock Holt to slide up to the No. 2 spot in the order and J.D. Martinez will man left field and hit third.

Here are the full lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

RED SOX (66-29)

Mookie Betts, RF

Brock Holt, 2B

J.D. Martinez, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Sam Travis, DH

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (11-3, 3.58 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (42-50)

Curtis Granderson, RF

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., SS

Yangervis Solarte, 3B

Justin Smoak, DH

Teoscar Hernandez, LF

Kendrys Morales, 1B

Russell Martin, C

Kevin Pillar, CF

Devon Travis, 2B

Ryan Borucki, LHP (0-1, 2.25 ERA)