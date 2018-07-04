Red Sox Vs. Nationals Lineup: Andrew Benintendi Sits For July 4th Finale

Photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images

Who’s ready for some morning baseball?

The Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals will get the fireworks started early Wednesday, facing off in an 11 a.m. ET matinee contest at Nationals Park in their three-game series finale.

Boston is mixing up its lineup for this one, as regulars Xander Bogaerts and Andrew Benintendi will get the day off. Brock Holt gets the start at shortstop, while J.D. Martinez will shift to left field as Jackie Bradley Jr. returns to his post in center field.

Newcomer Steve Pearce will play first base and bat cleanup as he looks to maintain the hot bat he brought to the Red Sox. Pearce went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored Tuesday in Boston’s 11-4 rout of Washington.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start for the Red Sox seeking his 10th win of the season, which would match a career high. The left-hander is aiming to get back on track after allowing 10 total runs in his previous two outings.

The Nationals will counter with right-hander Erick Fedde.

Here are the lineups for both clubs:

RED SOX (58-29)

Mookie Betts, RF

Brock Holt, SS

J.D. Martinez, LF

Steve Pearce, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (9-3, 4.11 ERA)

NATIONALS (42-42)

Adam Eaton, LF

Trea Turner, SS

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Bryce Harper, RF

Mark Reynolds, 1B

Michael Taylor, CF

Wilmer Difo, 2B

Pedro Severino, C

Erick Fedde, RHP (1-3, 6.00 ERA)