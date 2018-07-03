Red Sox Vs. Nationals Lineup: Brian Johnson Starts, J.D. Martinez Returns

Photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox and the Washington Nationals will meet Tuesday for the second leg of their three-game set at Nationals Park.

Boston won the series opener Monday, thanks to a great start (and a big hit) from Rick Porcello. For Game 2, the Red Sox will hand the ball to left-hander Brian Johnson, who gave up one run over four innings in his last start, which came against the Los Angeles Angels.

Washington will counter with right-hander Tanner Roark, who has disappointed thus far in the 2018 season.

As for the lineups, J.D. Martinez will return and play right field for Boston after sitting out Monday’s game. Jackie Bradley will begin the game on the bench, with Mookie Betts taking his spot in center field.

Adam Eaton will sit out for Washington, which will feature shortstop Trea Turner in the leadoff spot. Bryce Harper will bat cleanup after hitting fifth in the series opener.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

RED SOX (57-29)

Mookie Betts, CF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Brian Johnson, LHP (1-2, 4.28 ERA)

NATIONALS (42-41)

Trea Turner, SS

Juan Soto, LF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Bryce Harper, RF

Daniel Murphy, 2B

Mark Reynolds, 1B

Michael Taylor, CF

Pedro Severino, C

Tanner Roark, RHP (3-9, 4.10 ERA)