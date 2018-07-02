Red Sox Vs. Nationals Lineup: J.D. Martinez Sits For Series Opener

Photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox are in desperate need of a rebound Monday, but it certainly won’t come easy.

Boston was throttled by the New York Yankees on Sunday 11-1, and it will now begin a three-game interleague set with the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

And in Monday’s series opener, they’ll face off against Nats ace Max Scherzer, who boasts a 2.04 ERA and 0.855 WHIP. The Red Sox will counter with Rick Porcello, who has been no slouch himself this season with a 9-3 record and 3.60 ERA.

With the absence of the designated hitter in the National League park, J.D. Martinez will get the night off as the Sox roll with their usual defensive outfield. Brock Holt gets the start at second base, while Sandy Leon — who is hitting .438 with two homers, eight RBIs and a 1.349 OPS in his last five starts — will handle the catching.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

RED SOX (56-29)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Brock Holt, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (9-3, 3.60 ERA)

NATIONALS (42-40)

Adam Eaton, RF

Trea Turner, SS

Juan Soto, LF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Bryce Harper, CF

Daniel Murphy, 1B

Wilmer Difo, 2B

Pedro Severino, C

Max Scherzer, RHP (10-4, 2.04)