Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineup: Brock Holt Returns For Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox have claimed each of their last five series, and they’ll have a chance to make it six beginning Monday as they open up a three-game set against the lowly Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Boston became the first team in Major League Baseball to reach 70 wins this season with its victory Sunday, while the Orioles find themselves 44 games under .500 and now are without Manny Machado after his trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brock Holt will make his return to the lineup Monday after getting clipped by a slide Friday against the Detroit Tigers, which resulted in a right knee contusion. He’ll hit sixth and play second base. Rick Porcello will handle the pitching with Sandy Leon catching him.

Baltimore will give the ball to Kevin Gausman.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

RED SOX (70-31)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Brock Holt, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (11-4, 4.13 ERA)

ORIOLES (28-72)

Tim Beckham, SS

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Adam Jones, CF

Mark Trumbo, DH

Chris Davis, 1B

Trey Mancini, LF

Renato Nuñez, 3B

Caleb Joseph, C

Jace Peterson, RF

Kevin Gausman, RHP (4-7, 4.33)