Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineup: Brock Holt, Sandy Leon Return For Rubber Match

Photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox are shaking up their lineup for a Wednesday evening rubber match.

Boston will play the finale of its three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday at Camden Yards before returning home for a four-game set with the Minnesota Twins.

Mitch Moreland will get the night off, with Steve Pearce playing first and batting fifth. After getting Tuesday off, Sandy Leon will be back behind the plate and hit eighth, with Brock Holt batting sixth and playing second.

Dave Price will be on the mound for the Red Sox. Since getting shellacked by the New York Yankees on July 1, Boston has won each of the last three times the left-hander has taken the hill, with Price earning the win in two of those starts. In his last outing, Price allowed four hits over 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers.

The Orioles will hand the ball to right-hander Dylan Bundy.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

RED SOX (71-32)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Steve Pearce, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

David Price, LHP (11-6, 4.17 ERA)

ORIOLES (29-73)

Tim Beckham, SS

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Adam Jones, CF

Danny Valencia, DH

Mark Trumbo, RF

Trey Mancini, LF

Chris Davis, 1B

Renato Nuñez, 3B

Caleb Joseph, C

Dylan Bundy, RHP (6-9, 4.57)