Red Sox Vs. Rangers Lineup: Eduardo Nunez Starts, Rafael Devers Sits

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Can the Red Sox make it nine straight wins?

Boston is looking to complete its third straight series sweep, as they’ll square off against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday in the series finale of a three-game set at Fenway Park.

The Sox will send their ace to the mound in Chris Sale, who has earned a victory in each of his last three starts. Sandy Leon, who usually catches the southpaw, will be back in the lineup after getting Tuesday off. He’ll hit eighth.

Sox manager Alex Cora will roll out a similar lineup to Tuesday’s game, with Eduardo Nunez slotting in at third base for Rafael Devers. Nunez will hit seventh.

The Rangers will give the ball to seasoned veteran Bartolo Colon, who is 5-6 with a 4.65 ERA. All-Star nominee Shin-Soo Choo is not starting for Texas.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

RED SOX (64-29)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Brock Holt, 2B

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Sale, LHP (9-4, 2.36 ERA)

RANGERS (40-53)

Delino DeShields Jr., CF

Elvis Andrus, SS

Nomar Mazara, RF

Adrian Beltre, DH

Rougned Odor, 2B

Jurickson Profar, 3B

Robinson Chirinos, C

Joey Gallo, LF

Ryan Rua, 1B

Bartolo Colon, RHP (5-6, 4.65)