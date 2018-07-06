Red Sox Vs. Royals Lineup: Chris Sale Starts, Mitch Moreland Sits

Photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox aim to extend their win streak to four games Friday night when they open a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

The Red Sox’s lineup will be without two familiar faces for the series opener. Mitch Moreland sits for a second straight game as he nurses a back injury, while Rafael Devers also will be absent from the starting nine. Steve Pearce and Eduardo Nunez will start at first base and third base, respectively.

It will be somewhat of a lopsided pitching matchup, at least on paper. Boston will give the ball to Chris Sale, who ranks fourth in the American League in ERA and is fresh off a dazzling outing in which he allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees. Kansas City, on the other hand, will turn to Jason Hammel, who is tied for MLB lead with 10 losses.

Here are the full lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Royals game:

RED SOX (59-29)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Steve Pearce, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Brock Holt, 2B

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Sale, LHP (8-4, 2.41 ERA)

ROYALS (25-61)

Whit Merrifield, CF

Rosell Herrera, RF

Mike Moustakas, 3B

Salvador Perez, C

Jorge Bonifacio, LF

Hunter Dozier, DH

Lucas Duda, 1B

Alcides Escobar, SS

Raul Mondesi, 2B

Jason Hammel, RHP (2-10, 5.56 ERA)