Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineup: J.D. Martinez Sits, Jackie Bradley Jr. Returns

The Boston Red Sox opened the second half of their season with a 1-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night, and they’ll look to secure the series win Saturday night at Comerica Park without one of their MVP candidates in the lineup.

J.D. Martinez, who crashed into the right-field wall while snagging a fly ball Friday night, is not in the Red Sox’s starting lineup for Game 2 against the Tigers. Martinez is getting the day off due to general soreness, manager Alex Cora said.

With Martinez out, shortstop Xander Bogaerts will hit third with Mitch Moreland playing first and batting cleanup.

Blake Swihart will handle the catching duties for Brian Johnson and will bat ninth.

Detroit will counter with right-hander Mike Fiers, who is 6-6 with a 3.70 ERA in 18 starts this season.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox vs. Tigers game:

BOSTON RED SOX (69-30)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Steve Pearce, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Blake Swihart, C

Brian Johnson, LHP (1-2, 4.20 ERA)

DETROIT TIGERS (41-58)

Leonys Martin, CF

Niko Goodrum, 2B

Nicholas Castellanos, RF

John Hicks, C

Victor Martinez, DH

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Ronny Rodriguez, 1B

Jose Iglesias, SS

JaCoby Jones, LF

Mike Fiers, RHP (6-6, 3.70 ERA)