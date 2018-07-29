Red Sox Vs. Twins Lineup: Blake Swihart Makes First Career Start At Third

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox look to take three out of four games from the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon after erasing an early 4-1 deficit Saturday to claim their 73rd win of the season.

Nathan Eovaldi, who was acquired by Boston last week from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for left-handed pitcher Jalen Beeks, will make his Red Sox debut at Fenway Park in the series finale as he chases his fourth victory of the year.

Sox manager Alex Cora will roll with a new-look lineup after Rafael Devers was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday morning with a hamstring strain. Blake Swihart will get his first career start at third base and bat seventh, while Brock Holt will start at shortstop and bat eighth. Mitch Moreland will get the afternoon off as Steve Pearce will man first.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Twins game:

RED SOX (73-33)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Steve Pearce, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Blake Swihart, 3B

Brock Holt, SS

Sandy Leon, C

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (3-4, 4.26 ERA)

TWINS (48-55)

Joe Mauer, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Brian Dozier, 2B

Logan Morrison, 1B

Miguel Sano, 3B

Robbie Grossman, RF

Jake Cave, CF

Bobby Wilson, C

Jose Berrios, RHP (10-7, 3.48 ERA)