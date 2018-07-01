Red Sox Vs. Yankees Live Stream: Watch MLB Game Online

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will play the rubber match of their three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Sunday night.

Boston is one game ahead of New York in the American League East standings, and the Sox will send David Price to the mound. He’ll be opposed by Yankees ace Luis Severino.

Each team has earned a blowout victory in this series entering Sunday night.

Here’s how to watch Red Sox vs. Yankees online.

When: Sunday, July 1 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN