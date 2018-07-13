Red Sox Winning Games At Near-Historic Pace During 2018 Campaign

The Boston Red Sox have done a whole lot of winning during the first half of the 2018 Major League Baseball season.

Boston has an MLB-best 66 wins and has won 10 straight games as the All-Star break draws near. The team is 17-3 in their last 20 games.

At 66-29, the Red Sox are on pace to win 113 games, which would be the third-most in MLB history. The 2001 Seattle Mariners and the 1906 Chicago Cubs each won 116 while the 1998 New York Yankees won 114.

To hear NESN’s Tom Caron, Steve Lyons and Jim Rice discuss the Sox’s start with the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images