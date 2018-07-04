Red Sox Wrap: Boston Smacks Three Homers In 11-4 Win Over Nationals

Photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox were loaded with power Tuesday night.

Eduardo Nunez and Xander Bogaerts each smacked three-run homers while J.D. Martinez added a two-run blast as the Sox claimed a 11-4 victory over the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

Nunez went deep in the second inning, while Bogaerts’ homer capped off a six-run fifth for Boston. Then with the Sox up by six runs in the ninth, J.D. Martinez added a little more insurance with a two-run shot of his own.

With the win, the Red Sox climb to 58-29, while the Nationals fall to 42-42.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Dingers.

There was no shortage of homers Tuesday as Boston laid its walloping on Washington.

ON THE BUMP

— Brian Johnson made his second spot start since Steven Wright landed on the disabled list, and the left-hander did his job once again, keeping the damage to a minimum despite getting hit a good bit. The southpaw allowed two runs on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings with a pair of walks and as many strikeouts.

After allowing runners to reach in the first and second inning, Johnson recorded a 1-2-3 third.

But in the fourth, a leadoff double from Bryce Harper later was followed with a one-out single from Mark Reynolds to score Harper from third and make it 3-1. Then with runners on the corners, Nats starter Tanner Roark lined a single to left to cut Boston’s lead to 3-2.

Sox manager Alex Cora pulled Johnson during the fifth with runners on first and second and two outs.

— Heath Hembree came in for Johnson and allowed a single to Reynolds to load the bases. He recovered though and struck out Michael A. Taylor to strand the runners and end the inning.

Hembree returned for the sixth, and after surrendering a solo shot to Pedro Severino to begin the frame, he struck out three straight batters.

— Brandon Workman took over in the seventh and tossed a 1-2-3 inning.

— William Cuevas handled the final two innings, tossing a 1-2-3 eighth before allowing a solo home run to Brian Goodwin in the ninth. After another Nationals hitter reached, Cuevas got the following three batters out to end the game.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox built a slight advantage in the second inning, beginning with singles from Mitch Moreland and Bogaerts to begin the frame. With one out, Nunez stepped in and clubbed a three-run homer to left to put Boston on the board first.

— With the lead cut to one in the fifth inning, the Sox busted the game wide open, deluging six runs on Roark.

Johnson, Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi loaded the bases with one-out singles, with Johnson and Betts scoring on a single from Martinez to make it 5-0. Then with runners on first and second, Steve Pearce — who entered the game at first base after Moreland left with back spasms — laced a double to plate Benintendi and move Martinez to third.

Bogaerts then stepped in and cleared the bases with the Sox’s second three-run longball of the night.

Just a casual three-run bomb for Xander. pic.twitter.com/7IYe08IRtI — NESN (@NESN) July 3, 2018

— If the Red Sox hadn’t made their mark enough on Nationals Park, Martinez blasted a two-run shot in the ninth to put Boston up by the deciding margin.

— Martinez, Pearce, Bogaerts and Nunez led the Red Sox with two hits apiece.

— Betts, Benintendi, Moreland and Johnson all had one hit.

— All other Red Sox batters went hitless.

TWEET OF THE DAY

What can’t he do?

Ultimate utility man, ultimate cheerleader. pic.twitter.com/MpBkS4PyeZ — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 4, 2018

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Nationals will meet for the series finale of the three-game set Wednesday morning. Eduardo Rodriguez is set to get the ball for Boston opposite Erick Fedde. First pitch from Nationals Park is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. ET.