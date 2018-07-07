Red Sox Wrap: Chris Sale Earns 100th Career Victory in 10-5 Win Over Royals

Photo via Amy Kontras/USA TODAY Sports Images

Sixty looks good on Boston.

Thanks to a trio of home runs and some dominant pitching from Chris Sale, the Red Sox cruised to a 10-5 win over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium.

Sale was dominant on the mound, going six innings while giving up just one earned run and striking out 12, while J.D. Martinez, Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts all homered en route to the victory.

Steve Pearce also had a huge night at the dish, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 60-29, while the Royals slip to 25-62.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Dominant.

The offense came out early and often while Sale handled the Royals’ bats with ease.

ON THE BUMP

— After falling 8-0 after two innings, Kansas City got a run back in the second after a Jorge Bonifacio double and Hunter Dozier walk led to an RBI single off the bat of Alcides Escobar.

That’s all the team would put up against Sale, as the lefty got Adalberto Mondesi to strike out swinging with runners on first and second to end the second. In total, Sale struck out 12 batters through six solid innings of work before his night came to a close.

— Tyler Thornburg made his Red Sox debut in relief of Sale and gave up a triple to the first batter he faced, which later turned into a run on a line out to second.

— Brandon Workman came in for the eighth and gave up a leadoff single before Mike Moustakas cranked a two-run bomb to right field to cut the Red Sox’s lead to 9-4.

— Hector Velazquez was called upon for the ninth and gave up a two-out RBI single before closing out the game for the win.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— It didn’t take long for the Red Sox to put runs on the board with a four-run first inning.

Betts got it started by blasting his 22nd home run of the season to left-center field to put Boston up 1-0.

Back-to-back singles from Martinez and Pearce, followed by a Bogaerts walk, loaded the bags for Brock Holt, who plated two runs with a sharp single to right field. Sandy Leon then drove in Boston’s fourth run with a single of his own to cap off the four-run first.

— The onslaught continued in the second with a pair of two-run home runs from Martinez and Bogaerts. Andrew Benintendi singled, allowing Martinez to hit his league-leading 27th home run of the season.

After Pearce doubled, Bogaerts blasted Boston’s third home run of the game to make for a comfortable 8-0 lead.

— Jackie Bradley Jr. plated the team’s ninth run with an RBI double in the eighth.

— Boston scored once again in the ninth after pinch-hitter Blake Swihart singled to begin the inning before Pearce drove him in with a deep double to center.

— Pearce led the way for Boston with three hits, while Benintendi, Martinez and Holt all had two.

— No member of the Red Sox’s starting nine went hitless.

UP NEXT

The two sides will play the middle game of their three-game set Saturday night. David Price will take the mound for Boston opposite Brad Keller. First pitch from Kauffman Stadium is slated for 7:15 p.m. ET.