Red Sox Wrap: Jose Iglesias Drives In Four Runs For Tigers As Boston Falls 5-0

Photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox’s bats have been quiet to start the second half of the season

One night after scoring just one run, the Sox were held scoreless as they fell to the Detroit Tigers 5-0 at Comerica Park on Saturday night.

Boston registered seven hits but couldn’t score any runs as Detroit evened the series. Ex-Sox shortstop Jose Iglesias had a tremendous night, driving in four of the Tigers’ five runs.

With the loss the Red Sox fall to 69-31, while the Tigers climb to 41-54.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Frustrating.

The Red Sox didn’t struggle to put runners on base, but they did struggle mightily to get them across the plate.

ON THE BUMP

— With a good chunk of the Red Sox rotation on the disabled list, Brian Johnson again went out and did his job over five innings. The left-hander allowed two runs (neither earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

After a 1-2-3 first for Johnson, a defensive lapse from Rafael Devers, who was activated earlier in the day, played a big role in a pair of second-inning runs for the Tigers. Victor Martinez grounded a ball to Devers and the third baseman proceeded to skip it past first baseman Mitch Moreland. Jeimer Candelario then singled, and with two down Jose Iglesias doubled down the left-field line to plate both runners.

After allowing just one hit in the third, Johnson got in some trouble in the fourth. The southpaw let runners reach the corners with one out, but retired the next two batters to end the inning unscathed. His night ended after a 1-2-3 fifth inning.

— Tyler Thornburg took over in the sixth and did not enjoy a good outing.

The right-hander allowed a leadoff single to John Hicks, with the catcher moving to third on a single the next at-bat. Candelario then drove in Hicks with a sacrifice fly. And with one on and two down, Thornburg served up a fastball on the inside part of the plate to Iglesias, who took it out of the park to make it 5-0.

— Ryan Brasier stuck out a pair in a hitless, scoreless seventh.

— Hector Velazquez pitched a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out one.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox struggled to get anything valuable going on offense. They put two runners on in four different innings but were unable to drive any of them in.

— Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi each had two hits.

— Moreland, Devers, Eduardo Nunez and Blake Swihart had one hit apiece.

— Xander Bogaerts, Steve Pearce and Jackie Bradley Jr. all went hitless.

TWEET OF THE DAY

He can do it all.

Mookie Betts doesn't just hit home runs, he robs them too. pic.twitter.com/ZqcV15ah10 — NESN (@NESN) July 21, 2018

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will finish their three-game set with the Tigers on Sunday. Chris Sale is set to get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Blaine Hardy. First pitch from Comerica Park is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.