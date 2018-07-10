Red Sox Wrap: Pair Of Home Runs Guide Boston To 5-0 Win Over Rangers

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox aren’t suffering from any jet leg.

After winning six straight games on the road thanks to a pair of sweeps, the Sox picked right back up where they left off, beating the Texas Rangers 5-0 on Monday at Fenway Park in the series opener of a three-game set.

The longball was the difference Monday, as Steve Pearce smacked a two-run home run in the first inning, with J.D. Martinez adding a three-run blast in the eighth.

With the win, the Red Sox climb to 63-29, while the Rangers fall to 40-52.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Homers.

Between Pearce and Martinez, all of the game’s runs came via the dinger.

ON THE BUMP

— Eduardo Rodriguez provided another solid outing as he earned his 11th win of the season. The southpaw allowed three hits and as many walks with five strikeouts over 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

Although Rodriguez allowed one runner to reach in both the first and second inning, he posted a 1-2-3 third.

Runners made it to first and second in the fourth stanza with two outs, but Rodriguez got out of the frame without issue.

The 25-year-old tossed an anticlimactic fifth inning, but allowed runners to get to first and second again in the sixth inning with a pair of outs. Given Rodriguez was at 105 pitches to that point, Sox manager Alex Cora elected to go to the bullpen.

— Heath Hembree entered for Rodriguez and got Isiah Kiner-Falefa to strike out to end the sixth.

— Brandon Workman took over in the seventh and immediately ended up in some trouble by allowing a Robinson Chirinos triple to begin the frame. Workman then settled down and got three straight outs — a strikeout and two groundouts — to end the inning without any damage.

— Joe Kelly allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless eighth.

— Ryan Brasier pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Pearce got the Red Sox on the board in a big way. After a two-out, bases-empty single from Martinez in the first inning, the 35-year-old stepped to the plate for his first Fenway Park at-bat since being traded to Boston. The righty seized the opportunity by smashing a homer into the Green Monster seats to make it 2-0.

Steve Pearce to-do list:

✔️Hit first home run in a Red Sox uniform pic.twitter.com/D3ytX1x72L — NESN (@NESN) July 9, 2018

— After a quiet stretch of innings as a team at the dish, Martinez gave the Sox a nice cushion heading into the ninth, blasting a three-run shot — his 28th homer of the year — into left field.

— Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, Martinez and Pearce each had a pair of hits, while Sandy Leon had one.

— All other Red Sox batters went hitless.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Rodriguez has been sharp this season.

Eduardo Rodriguez is the first Red Sox starter with back-to-back outings of 5+ shutout innings and no more than 3 hits allowed since 2013 (Buchholz). — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 10, 2018

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Rangers will meet for Game 2 of the three-game set Thursday evening. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.