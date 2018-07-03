Red Sox Wrap: Rick Porcello Does It All In 4-3 Win Over Nationals

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

Monday was a big night for Rick Porcello.

The Red Sox starter played a key role on the mound and at the plate as Boston claimed the series opener of a three-game set against the Washington Nationals 4-3 on Monday night at Nationals Park.

Porcello allowed just two runs over six innings, but what stole the show was a second-inning double to left that plated three runs off Nats ace Max Scherzer.

With the win, the Red Sox climb to 57-29, while the Nationals fall to 42-41.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Porcello.

Offense, defense, it didn’t matter. The right-hander was an integral part of the victory in every facet of the game.

ON THE BUMP

— The Nationals didn’t have any issues hitting Porcello, with the righty allowing runners to reach each inning, but he did a fine job mitigating damage and getting out of potential jams. He finished his six innings of work having allowed seven hits, two runs on two homers with a pair of walks and five strikeouts.

Both of Washington’s runs came via solo shots, with Anthony Rendon launching a homer in the fourth and Daniel Murphy hitting a bases-empty dinger of his own in the sixth.

— Matt Barnes entered in the seventh and allowed runners to reach first and second with two outs, but got Rendon to ground out to end the inning.

— Joe Kelly entered in the eighth and immediately surrendered a solo homer to Bryce Harper to cut Boston’s lead to 4-3. He responded by striking out the next two hitters, but walked Mark Reynolds, which signaled the end of his night.

— Craig Kimbrel entered with two down in the eighth and a runner on first, but got Michael Taylor to fly out to right to end the inning without further damage.

The closer came back out for the ninth and slammed the door, walking one and striking out one.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— It was Porcello that gave himself the most run support of the night, turning some heads with his first at-bat of the game.

With runners on second and third, the Nationals intentionally walked Jackie Bradley Jr. with two outs to load the bases and get to Porcello. After falling into an 0-2 count, Porcello lofted a ball out to left, good for a double while scoring all three runners to make it 3-0.

Fact: Rick Porcello is the most dangerous hitter in baseball with the bases loaded. pic.twitter.com/EKI9d6UXPx — NESN (@NESN) July 2, 2018

— After that, the Red Sox struggled to score more runs, but with their lead cut to one, Mookie Betts opened it back up to two with a solo shot in the seventh inning.

— Brock Holt led the Red Sox with three hits while Betts, Mitch Moreland, Bradley and Porcello all had one. All other Boston batters went hitless.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Checks out.

Hey @MLBStatoftheDay, Rick Porcello is currently batting 1.000. Kind of a big deal. — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 2, 2018

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Nationals will meet for the second game Tuesday evening. Brian Johnson is set to get the ball for Boston opposite Tanner Roark. First pitch from Nationals Park is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET.