Red Sox’s Alex Cora Compares Drew Pomeranz’s Return To Mid-Season Trade

The injury bug has been unkind to the Red Sox this season, but Boston is inching its way toward regaining full health.

Drew Pomeranz became the latest positive development on the injury front, as the left-hander returned from the disabled list Tuesday ahead of his ninth start of the season in the middle game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Prior to the tilt at Camden Yards, Red Sox manager Alex Cora stressed the need to forget about how Pomeranz’s season has been thus far and instead focus on the now.

For more from Cora, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports