Red Sox’s Alex Cora Cracks Joke About Mookie Betts’ 13-Pitch At-Bat

Alex Cora knows a thing or two about winning a lengthy at-bat.

Over a decade before becoming manager of the Boston Red Sox, Cora put together a thrilling plate appearance as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The former infielder battled then-Chicago Cubs pitcher Matt Clement for 18 pitches before smashing a two-run home run.

So after Mookie Betts crushed a go-ahead grand slam to cap off his 13-pitch at-bat against Toronto Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ on Thursday, Boston’s skipper noted the pitch count was “nothing.”

To hear more from Cora after the Red Sox’s 6-4 win at Fenway Park, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports