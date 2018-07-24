Red Sox’s Drew Pomeranz To Come Off DL, Make Start Tuesday Vs. Orioles

It’s been quite some time since Drew Pomeranz has set foot on a Major League Baseball mound.

The left-hander hasn’t pitched for the Boston Red Sox since May 31 after suffering biceps tendinitis. In addition to the injury, it’s been a frustrating season for Pomeranz, who owns a 1-3 record with a 6.81 ERA in 2018.

The veteran southpaw will look to turn the page Tuesday when he comes off the disabled list and makes his ninth start of the season against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

For a preview of the pitching matchup, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports