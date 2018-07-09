Red Sox’s Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez Discuss All-Star Game Selections

The Red Sox will be well-represented at next week’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Boston will send five players in total and have a possibility to make Andrew Benintendi the sixth, with Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez voted as starters for the Mid-Summer Classic.

Both Betts and Martinez are having spectacular seasons for the Sox. Martinez leads the big leagues in home runs while Betts entered Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Royals with a league-leading .343 batting average.

To hear what the two had to say about their selections, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.