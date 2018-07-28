Red Sox’s Rick Porcello Looking For Win No. 13 Saturday Vs. Twins

The Boston Red Sox completed a dramatic comeback win against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night, as Mookie Betts’ 10th-inning, walk-off home run gave the Sox a 4-3 win in Game 2 of the four-game series.

On Saturday, the Red Sox will give the ball to right-hander Rick Porcello, who will be in search of his 13th win of the season.

Porcello has been a reliable arm for Boston so far this season, using his sinker and changeup effectively in order to work deep into games.

To hear NESN’s Adam Pellerin, Steve Lyons and Tim Wakefield preview Porcello’s start, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images