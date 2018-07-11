Red Sox’s Ryan Brasier Sheds Light On Lengthy Journey Back To Big Leagues

Ryan Brasier’s life in professional baseball has been no walk in the park.

After breaking into Major League Baseball with the Los Angeles Angels in 2013, the relief pitcher underwent Tommy John surgery the following year. From there, Brasier had to battle to regain his form, which included playing a season in Japan.

The 30-year-old now finds himself a member of the Red Sox after Boston promoted him July 8. And while his journey likely isn’t what he expected, Brasier believes it’s all been worth it.

To hear Brasier catch up with NESN’s Jahmai Webster about his baseball odyssey, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports