Red Sox’s Tyler Thornburg Stellar Since Making Mechanical Pitching Change

Photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tyler Thornburg has been a recent bright spot for the Red Sox bullpen amid Boston’s struggles with its relief pitchers.

It’s been just over a week since pitching coach Dana LeVangie and bullpen coach Craig Bjornson noticed something wasn’t right about Thornburg’s delivery. And after working on it with the righty in Detroit, a mechanical change was made and it certainly seems to have paid off.

Just how good has he been since then?

Thornburg sat down each of the 10 batters he’s faced with four strikeouts and hasn’t given up a run or walk since July 21. Before the adjustment was made, he surrendered five runs on seven hits over 4 1 /3 innings pitched.

Sox manager Alex Cora has been using the relief pitcher in higher-leverage situations, including Saturday’s win over the Minnesota Twins when he pitched a perfect eighth inning with Boston up 6-4. He also pitched a clean 10th inning of Friday’s walk-off win with the game tied 3-3.

The skipper said despite how well Thornburg’s been pitching lately, he doesn’t want to overwork him.

“The game will dictate what we do,” Cora said after Saturday’s win, via MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “But he threw the ball well yesterday (Friday). He threw the ball well today (Saturday). We’ve got to be careful with him, too, as far as workload.”

Thornburg’s pitched in consecutive games twice since making his long-awaited return to the mound earlier in July. And while we don’t know if he will pitch in Sunday afternoon’s finale against the Twins, his recent numbers certainly look as if he’s found his groove.