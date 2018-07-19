Rep. Devin Nunes Reportedly Spent Campaign Funds On Celtics Tickets

Will Devin Nunes’ basketball jones land him in hot water?

The United States congressman used political donations to buy nearly $15,000 worth of Boston Celtics tickets in 2017, McClatchy’s Katie Irby reported Thursday, citing reports from the Federal Election Commission and two nonpartisan watchdog groups. Nunes, a California native who represents the state’s 22nd district, is a lifelong Celtics fan, despite living and working in the land of the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

He reportedly drew the funds from his political action committee, New PAC, and listed the Celtics tickets as fundraising expenses, but doing so has hasn’t exempted him from scrutiny. House of Representatives members can use their PACs to donate to other political campaigns, but using them for personal use violates ethics rules. However, they’re rarely punished under these regulations, according to Irby.

Nunes’ office declined to comment on McClatchy’s report, and he only said “I wish I could help you,” in response to questions.

Nunes, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee and is a close ally of Donald Trump, has become a leading fundraiser in recent years. He also must be one of the biggest basketball fans in the halls of congress.

