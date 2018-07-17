Richard Sherman Takes Shot At Seahawks Ahead Of First Season With 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks appeared poised to dominate the NFL for the next handful of years, but things don’t always go as planned.

The Seahawks had all the makings of a perennially great team, as manifested by their back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2014 and 2015. But cracks have started to show, and Seattle now finds itself a shell of what it once was.

One player who had a front-row seat to the Seahawks’ regression is Richard Sherman, who jumped ship in free agency to join the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the veteran cornerback didn’t hold back as he assessed what’s transpired with his former team.

“It’s just unfortunate. It’s really unfortunate,” Sherman said. “I think it’ll all come out when they do the ’30 for 30.’ Mistakes and poor judgment on things ruined what could have been a really special deal. You don’t have much left right now. And to say you’re not going to pay Earl Thomas is just … There’s no decline in play there. He’s played the game the right way. Who do you have to pay? You have the two best linebackers in the game. You have the quarterback. You have a great wide receiver in Doug (Baldwin). And you’re paying Duane Brown.

“They’ve lost their way. It’s as simple as that. They’ve just lost their way. When you make too many mistakes over a long period of time, you kind of dig yourself a hole. And then when you backtrack, you gotta make a bunch of rash decisions to try and fill the hole and hope that it holds up.”

The 2018 campaign will be somewhat of a culture shock for Sherman, who left a team on the decline to a franchise on the rise. The new-look 49ers have fans excited about what’s brewing in San Francisco, and it sure sounds like Sherman is happy to be a part of it.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports