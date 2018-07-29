Rick Porcello Offers High Praise To Red Sox’s Bats After Win Over Twins

Rick Porcello picked up his 13th win of the season Saturday at Fenway Park, but he couldn’t have done so without a little help from his friends.

Despite allowing four runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings, the right-hander picked up a victory thanks in large part to the Boston Red Sox’s 14-hit barrage in their 10-4 win over the Minnesota Twins.

After the game, Porcello made sure to tip his hat to his offense, which has been a consistent force all season long.

To hear from Porcello, as well as Jackie Bradley Jr., check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.