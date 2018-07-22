Rick Porcello Will Get Ball In Series Opener Vs. Orioles On Monday

The Boston Red Sox got back on track with a win Sunday, trouncing the Detroit Tigers 9-1 to win the three-game series.

Now the Sox will open up a three-game set against the Orioles in Baltimore, with Rick Porcello getting the ball Monday. The 2016 Cy Young winner is 11-4 this season and will be making his 21st start. He’ll be opposed by Kevin Gausman.

To see a preview of Monday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images