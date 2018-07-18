NESN Sports Today

Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Not Expected To Hold Out Of Patriots Training Camp

by on Tue, Jul 17, 2018 at 10:21PM
511

The New England Patriots and their fans got some good news Tuesday when a report surfaced that Rob Gronkowski would not hold out and is expected to report to training camp.

There was some concern about Gronk holding out due to contract concerns or retiring altogether, but he since has committed to playing this season, and all signs point toward him committing right from the onset of mandatory practices.

To hear more about Gronkowski, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties