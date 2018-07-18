Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Not Expected To Hold Out Of Patriots Training Camp

The New England Patriots and their fans got some good news Tuesday when a report surfaced that Rob Gronkowski would not hold out and is expected to report to training camp.

There was some concern about Gronk holding out due to contract concerns or retiring altogether, but he since has committed to playing this season, and all signs point toward him committing right from the onset of mandatory practices.

