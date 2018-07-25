Rob Gronkowski Seems To Buy James Harrison’s Theory About Patriots Friction

Rob Gronkowski will be quick to tell you: Despite reports to the contrary, everything is fine in Foxboro.

In an interview with The MMQB’s Ben Baskin published Wednesday, the New England Patriots tight end was asked about rumors of drama and tension between owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

Specifically, Baskin asked Gronkowski what he thought of a theory laid out by ex-Patriots linebacker James Harrison during an appearance on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed” last week.

Here’s the exchange:

THE MMQB: James Harrison had a quote recently that all of the “friction” around the Patriots this offseason was made up in order to get the team to become closer together, to build stronger bonds. Was he onto something with that?

GRONKOWSKI: He’s definitely onto something. But I feel like you have to give him a call. Everyone sees everything different. I can’t speak for him or explain what he meant.

Gronkowski quickly recovered to give a diplomatic answer, but it’s clear he agrees with Harrison’s assessment that those reports of Patriots palace intrigue were hogwash.

When asked if there have been more issues than normal this season, the All-Pro tight end was back to being tight-lipped.

“I feel like it’s the same every year,” he said. “You just block out those distractions. I have to focus on what I can control and what I can do.”

Spoken just like his head coach.

A couple other highlights from Gronkowski’s interview:

— The 29-year-old naturally was why he mulled retirement this offseason.

“I was seeing how I was recovering, how my body was feeling,” Gronk said. “Taking a little break mentally and physically from the game. Just seeing how I felt and seeing if I wanted to do it another year and if I was able to endure another season. That was the main thing. I feel like I’m ready to go, physically and mentally.”

— He also played dumb on a question about quarterback Tom Brady in amusingly bizarre fashion:

THE MMQB: I know Tom likes to get guys out on the field away from the team in the offseason..

GRONKOWSKI: Who’s Tom??

THE MMQB: Your quarterback

GRONKOWSKI: Oh! I thought you meant Tom and Jerry… Yeah, we get together every single year. He’s been doing that before I was in the NFL. He was doing it when he was 25 and I was two years old.

Some things never change.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images