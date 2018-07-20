Rob Manfred Says MLB Has ‘Real List Of Cities’ For Possible Expansion

Photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images

After the National Hockey League had a successful expansion team in the Vegas Golden Knights, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred is hoping to follow suit.

While there’s nothing set it stone about the MLB expanding, Manfred joined FOX Sports 1’s “First Things First” on Tuesday to talk about the potential cities that could see a baseball team in their future.

“We have a real list of cities that I think are not only interested in having baseball, but are viable in terms of baseball … Portland, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Nashville in the United States, certainly Montreal, maybe Vancouver, in Canada,” Manfred said. “We think there’s places in Mexico we could go for the long haul.

The league hasn’t expanded in 20 years, when the then Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks became the 29th and 30th teams in 1998.

The commissioner said if the league can get to 32 teams, it likely would lead to some changes including four-team division, as well as looking at how to create divisions based on where a team is located, which would be beneficial when it comes to the teams traveling.

Manfred also said having the two extra teams would allow for some “flexibility” with the postseason format.