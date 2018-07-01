Robert Williams Absent From First Summer League Practice After Missing Flight

Robert Williams could be making a better first impression.

The Boston Celtics took the big man at No. 27 overall in the 2018 NBA draft out of Texas A&M, and the very next day he overslept his introductory phone call with the media.

And though he was in town Friday for his official, in-person introduction (in which he said his work ethic shouldn’t be a concern) he must’ve left town, because he was absent from Boston’s first summer league practice Sunday afternoon.

And the reason for his absence? He missed his flight.

Can’t make this stuff up: Celtics say rookie first-round pick Robert Williams, who was introduced here Friday, missed his flight back to Boston and was not present for the start of summer league practice today. Williams already overslept an introductory conference call. — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) July 1, 2018

Whoops.

It does sound, however, like the Celtics have plans to address it.

Jay Larranaga said the Celtics are all disappointed Robert Williams missed his flight, will handle it internally. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) July 1, 2018

Of course, what makes these slip-ups all the more concerning is the fact that it was speculated Williams fell in the draft because of issues with motivation and drive. He was suspended for two games with the Aggies to begin last season, but the reasons are unclear.

Despite that news, president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said they did their own vetting and were more content with what they learned.

Maybe they are. But we’re getting to the point where these indiscretions are getting pretty hard to ignore.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images