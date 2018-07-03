Robert Williams Addresses Missed Flight, Reveals Celtics’ Possible Punishment

For the second time in as many meetings with the media, Robert Williams had some explaining to do Tuesday.

This time, the Boston Celtics rookie had to account for missing a flight to Boston which caused his absence from the team’s first summer league practice Sunday afternoon.

“I went home to get a couple things. Just a missed flight, a missed communication by me,” Williams told reporters Tuesday at the Auerbach Center in Boston, via The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “It’s all on me. So, just looking to push forward and move past that.”

The Celtics obviously weren’t happy with Williams, especially considering the No. 27 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft also overslept his introductory conference call on June 22. So, what was their message to the 20-year-old forward?

“Just accountability, which they expressed to me when I first got here. … Just stressing that this is a job,” Williams said. “Things are different in college.

” … I talked to Coach (Brad) Stevens right when I got back, and he obviously explained to me about the opportunities, there’s not that many. So, definitely a wake-up call.”

According to Williams, the team already has given him a tongue-lashing, although it may not punish him much further outside a little more extra conditioning.

“They discipline you with words more than you may know,” Williams said. “But maybe a couple sprints or something like that. I don’t know.”

C’s president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said Monday that Williams’ discipline will be handled internally. Beyond his punishment, though, the Texas A&M product knows this is another blemish on his not-so-stellar reputation.

“It was more of a self upset because people already have a bad image of me, I guess you could say,” Williams said. “So, just missing my flight didn’t help that at all.”

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images