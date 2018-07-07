Robert Williams Injury: Latest Update On Celtics Rookie’s Banged-Up Knee

Robert Williams’ Boston Celtics career has hit another snag.

The 27th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft showed promise in his summer league debut Friday night — a welcome sight after a bizarre lead-up. But the Texas A&M product exited after just six minutes with a knee contusion and never returned in Boston’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Williams downplayed the injury after the game, but is listed as doubtful for Saturday’s matchup with the Denver Nuggets, according to the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy.

The Celtics understandably are being cautious with the ultra-talented big man.

“Like we’ve said all along, we have the best training staff in the league,” Celtics summer league coach Jay Larranaga said Saturday, via MassLive’s Fred Katz. “And they are totally on top of his physical conditioning and everything. So we’ll get an update before the game.

I just kind of told him, ‘Whatever is best for his long-term career, that’s what I’ll do.’ ”

Williams admitted a collision in Friday’s game re-aggravated preexisting tendinitis in his knee. And although he doesn’t seem too worried about the injury, it is causing him some pain.

“It hurt, but it’s definitely something you have to go through, and I’ll get more treatment back at the hotel again,” he said Saturday morning, via Katz.

Williams, 20, scored four points and pulled down two rebounds in his debut.

