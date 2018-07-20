Rodenheiser Home Services Joins ‘Red Sox Final’ As Presenting Sponsor

July 20, 2018 — Rodenhiser Home Services, a Holliston, Massachusetts based company specializing in Plumbing, Heating, A/C & Electric, has partnered with NESN, the television home of the Boston Red Sox, as the presenting sponsor of Red Sox Final in a multi-year deal. As the presenting sponsor of Red Sox Final, Rodenhiser Home Services branding will be featured several times throughout the show with in-studio logo presence, customized features, promotional spots, and integration into NESN’s Red Sox game coverage.

“Our partnership with NESN continues to grow stronger thanks to NESN’s creativity and world-class service,” said Jon Manna, General Manager of Rodenhiser Home Services. “We are extremely excited to become the presenting sponsor of Red Sox Final on NESN and looking forward to continued success for years to come.”

“Rodenhiser Home Services is one of the fastest growing heating and air conditioning companies in the region and we’re thrilled to partner with them,” said Greg Leach, NESN Vice President of Ad Sales. “We look forward to collaborating with them as they continue to expand their service area.”

Red Sox Final presented by Rodenhiser Plumbing, Heating, A/C & Electric is a post-game show that airs 30 minutes after every NESN televised Boston Red Sox game, immediately following W.B. Mason Extra Innings LIVE. The show is hosted by Tom Caron (@TomCaron) with a rotating team of studio analysts that includes MLB Hall of Famers Dennis Eckersley (@Eck43) and Jim Rice, Red Sox Hall of Famer Tim Wakefield (@TimWakefield49) and Red Sox legends Steve Lyons and Lenny DiNardo (@DiNardoLenny).

About Rodenhiser Home Services

Rodenhiser has been serving Metrowest Massachusetts since 1928, with generations of delighted customers. You know when you choose Rodenhiser for your plumbing, heating, a/c, and electrical needs you can depend on years of expertise, friendly technicians, and a level of customer care you’ll appreciate.

About NESN

NESN has consistently been one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The network is delivered to over 4 million homes throughout the six-state New England region and an additional 5 million homes nationally as NESN National. For six consecutive years Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with a state-of-the-art HD studio dedicated to digital video productions. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).