Russian Vs. Croatia Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

Russia has been one of the best stories of the 2018 FIFA World Cup as the host nation has progressed all the way to the quarterfinals, where it’ll take on Croatia on Saturday.

Russia beat heavily favored Spain during the Round of 16 in one of the most surprising upsets in World Cup knockout stage history, and the Russians’ next test against a very talented Croatia squad will be very tough as well.

Here’s how to watch Russia vs. Croatia online:

When: Saturday, July 7, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports, FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via PA Images/Sipa USA via USA TODAY Sports